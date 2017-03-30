Continuous Lifecycle Workshops: Choose your preferred deep dive

With six all-day workshops on the Continuous Lifecycle London agenda, the big question you face is just how deep do you want to dive.

If databases are an important part of your life - and let’s face it, if you’ve got a business, you’ve got data - you should join Alex Yates for “A crash course in Database DevOps”. Alex will be covering “everything you need to get started with SQL Server source control, CI and deployment”. You’ll need your laptop as this is a hands-on course and you’ll be introduced to a variety of tools - but don’t worry about lunch, as slap-up tucker is part of the deal with all our workshops.

If you want to get a broader handle on DevOps, you’ll want to play The Phoenix Project Game, courtesy of Ranger4’s Helen Beal. In this full day of “experiential learning” each participant becomes a character from the seminal book and through several iterations to reach the CEO’s goals of increasing revenue and share price through the successful delivery of IT projects.

If you want to dive into containers, we’ve got a range of options. Pingworks’ Christoph Lukas and Alexander Birk will be delivering a whole day workshop on Continuous Delivery with Docker.

Weaveworks’ Luke Marsden will not just show you how to get up and running with Kubernetes, but how to use Prometheus to monitor your set-up once you are.

CloudBees’s Viktor Farcic’s session The DevOps 2.1 Toolkit: Continuous Deployment with Docker Swarm will explore the practices and tools required to run a Swarm cluster and go beyond a simple deployment. From exploring how to create a continuous deployment process he will take you through to the processes that will allow us to run the clusters on a laptop as well as on different cloud providers.

And if you want to explore Continuous Delivery you can learn from one of the inventors of the term with Dave Farley. Dave will introduce you to an approach that will allow your company to become more experimental and capable of reacting quickly and efficiently to change and allowing your software development process to become a tool that enables this flexibility rather than an impediment to it.

Our workshops are the perfect complement to our conference sessions, which span the key technologies and methodologies the most forward looking devs, architects and CIOs need to understand and apply today. Our over-arching aim is to take you beyond the visions and theories, and show you how real world organisations are applying the technology and tools that everyone else is just talking about.

