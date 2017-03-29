Pirate of the Carribbean to play Hacker of the Carribbean

POLL Nobody's confirmed anything except Big Mac himself, but John McAfee reckons he's going to be played by Captain Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp.

Considering that Depp works better playing someone running away, El Reg finds it credible that if there is a McAfee biopic in the works, its timeline will at least feature his notorious escapades in Belize.

However, it would also be criminal to omit the gun-toting totally-sane Intel-did-a-KFC-job-on-my-name anti-virus tycoon's run at US president, in which he was pipped at the post by … well, everybody.

McAfee's Tweet is so far the only suggestion that the rumour's true:

The report apparently originates with popup-laden Deadline, which says the plot includes taking a Wired journalist on a “darkly comic Apocalypse Now-like tour at his Belize compound, a trip filled with paranoia, machine guns, sex and murder”

If it's not Depp, there have to be plenty of other candidates, so here's a challenge to commenters: who else could play McAfee, the man? Choose an option from our poll, or hit the Comments. ®