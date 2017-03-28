More like this

Security

RIP: Antivirus veteran Raimund Genes, 54

Trend Micro CTO suffered fatal heart attack

Former Trend Micro CTO Raimund Genes. Pic: Trend Micro
28 Mar 2017 at 15:17, John Leyden

Colleagues and friends are mourning the sudden death of distinguished antivirus industry veteran Raimund Genes last Friday.

Genes, 54, chief technology officer at Trend Micro, began as a distributor before joining the antivirus firm in the early days of the industry back in 1996. He served with distinction in a variety of senior business development and technology roles for the last 30 years.

I interviewed Genes for El Reg several times and found him to be technically knowledgable and a clear communicator, an antidote to the FUD and hyperbole sometimes found elsewhere. He'll be missed, especially by his family.

Genes died unexpectedly of a heart attack at his family home in Germany last Friday. He is survived by his wife Martina and two sons.

A tribute to Genes from Eva Chen, chief executive officer at Trend Micro, can be found here. ®

Post a comment

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2017

Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs