RIP: Antivirus veteran Raimund Genes, 54

Colleagues and friends are mourning the sudden death of distinguished antivirus industry veteran Raimund Genes last Friday.

Genes, 54, chief technology officer at Trend Micro, began as a distributor before joining the antivirus firm in the early days of the industry back in 1996. He served with distinction in a variety of senior business development and technology roles for the last 30 years.

I interviewed Genes for El Reg several times and found him to be technically knowledgable and a clear communicator, an antidote to the FUD and hyperbole sometimes found elsewhere. He'll be missed, especially by his family.

Genes died unexpectedly of a heart attack at his family home in Germany last Friday. He is survived by his wife Martina and two sons.

A tribute to Genes from Eva Chen, chief executive officer at Trend Micro, can be found here.