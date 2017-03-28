Microsoft beefs up Skype for Business as Amazon Chimes in

Microsoft is rounding out its Skype for Business Cloud PBX.

The software giant is adding a feature called Auto Attendant for automated answering and call routing, and Call Queues to route calls to the next available attendant.

Also announced was Skype for Business Call Analytics, a dashboard designed to let those running the integrated voice/data infrastructure tackle any problems.

The announcements were made at the Enterprise Connect Conference as Microsoft faces a fresh face in the battle for corporate collaboration: AWS.

Amazon in February launched Chime, an AWS unified communication service. Rather handily it integrates with Microsoft's Active Directory to manage users.

Chime goes up against Google's Collaboration cloud, Docs and Drive, combined with Hangouts.

Microsoft is pushing Skype hard as its VoIP business platform in conjunction with Office 365, the cloudy implementation of its best-selling Office desktop productivity franchise. ®