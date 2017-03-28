Redmond takes a small step towards opening Service Fabric

Last year, Microsoft offered up its first public beta of Azure Service Fabric for Linux. This month, it quietly took another step with the fabric by partly open-sourcing it.

As we reported last November, Azure Service Fabric is a platform for cloud-hosted microservices.

Created to handle Microsoft projects like Azure SQL, Cortana, and Skype for Business, it shields the user from the underlying operating system, by handling multiple application instances, health and load reporting, and automatic state management.

Microsoft's toe-in-the-water release on GitHub doesn't include the Service Fabric runtime, but rather, parts of its software development kit (SDK).

As noted at the repo, “this includes the SDK packages found on NuGet, such as Reliable Services, Reliable Actors, Service Remoting, and ASP.NET Core integration.”

The team says it will watch feedback and contributions to what's offered, as input to “determine the best time to open source the runtime.”

Eventually, should that happen, what gets set free will include the Service Fabric's “clustering layers and the Reliable Collections replicated persisted store.”

What's on offer at this stage is two repositories, Reliable Services and Reliable Actors, and ASP.NET Core Service Fabric integration.

While not open source, Microsoft lets you download the Service Fabric runtime for free; instructions are here. ®