EE scrap connection fee... to hike broadband and telly packages

Mobile operator EE has confirmed it will be hiking the prices of new customer contracts on its broadband and TV packages.

A spokeswoman said the "small change to the price" to its broadband and EETV packages reflect an investment in content.

She said: "This will not affect the price that existing customers pay for their current contract, or any of our call pricing, and we remain one of the most competitive providers in the market."

ISP Review revealed that the monthly price of EE's TV and broadband bundles will separately increase by up £2.50 and £3 respectively.

However, the provider is removing its £25 one-off connection fee from all of its superfast fibre broadband products.

Next month parent company BT will hike its broadband and TV prices in an inflation-busting increase.

All basic broadband packages will increase by £2 per month, while BT Infinity fibre customers will be stung by a rise of £2.50 per month. The basic broadband package starts at £9.95 per month, while Infinity starts at £29.99.

The former state monopoly defended the move by pointing to its competitors' recent price increases.

Earlier this month BT beat arch-rival Sky in its bid to splash £394m retaining the rights for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. The provider will pay a total £1.2bn by securing the rights until the end of the 2020/21. ®