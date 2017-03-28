More like this

Ex-broadband biz 186k hit by major outage

You mean they still have some customers left?

28 Mar 2017 at 14:49, Kat Hall

Long-suffering customers of troubled hosting provider 186k are unable to access the firm's hosting and email services in what appears to be a major outage.

It follows the sudden pulling of its broadband services back in December, when 186k and its subsidiaries told customers without explanation to seek other providers as it is unable to "continue to supply" its current service.

The firm's website is also down. When The Register phoned 186k, an answer-phone message informed us to contact FreedomNames instead, which was bought by the company in 2009. FreedomNames' website is also down, and were not contactable.

However, after months of inactivity on Twitter, 186k tweeted this afternoon: "Our engineers are working to fix a core network issue which is currently impacting hosting services, support and our telephone lines."

That was after a number of punters had complained to the company they were unable to use its services:

The firm's annual filings to Companies House are four months overdue. ®

