HPE starts 'SimpliVity-fying' products, eyes hyperconverged buyers

HPE is looking to grab a much bigger share of the hyperconverged systems market now it has SimpliVity in its mitts and the SimpliVity 380 is the first product makeover resulting from that acquisition.

Put simply, it is a ProLiant DL380 server running SimpliVity’s OmniStack software and comes in three versions – small, medium, and large – as the table below specifies.

This server was and presumably still is the basis for HPE’s HC 380 system (1 server in 2U), the larger of HPE’s existing hyper-converged systems, alongside the smaller HC 250 product (4 servers in 2U).

HPE says the SimpliVity 380 has always-on deduplication and compression for reduced capacity utilisation by up to 10X which is guaranteed.

SimpliVity 380 data table

Check out a SimpliVity 380 datasheet here (PDF). ®