DevOps brings your teams to delivery faster and with better quality

As the name implies, DevOps merges traditional professional siloes to bring together software developers and other IT departments with the aim of automating software releases and infrastructure changes, resulting in faster and more reliable delivery.

Author Eddy Pauwels' eBook outlines a detailed seven-step strategy for successful DevOps implementation, starting with how to select the right initial scope through to identifying the end-to-end delivery process and how to address its deficiencies and needs step by step.

These subsequent steps include picking out and automating everything that can be automated, smoothing the path of collaboration between different teams and their tools, defining key performance indicators, adapting the cultural practices of the organisation and ensuring end-to-end transparency. Throughout the automation process, the human element is key.

