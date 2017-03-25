Astroboffins stunned by biggest brown dwarf at edge of our galaxy

Pic Astronomers claim to have identified the largest and purest brown dwarf – measuring in at a record-breaking 90 times the mass of Jupiter – hovering around the edges of the Milky Way.

Brown dwarves are failed stars that did not grow large enough to start the hydrogen fusing process like main-sequence stars such as the Sun. They aren't completely dull; some brown dwarves can burn deuterium and lithium, and even emit bright flares sometimes.

Sitting in the constellation of Pisces 750 light years away, the star known as SDSS J010448.46+153501.8 is a ball of gas made up of more than 99.9 per cent hydrogen, and is 250 times more pure than the Sun. It is in the "halo brown dwarf transition zone" – where the stars have a surface temperature of approximately 1,200°K (926°C / 1,700°F).

Using measurements taken from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope, a paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society estimates the star is roughly 11-13 Gigayears (10^9) old. With a mass 90 times larger than Jupiter, it is the biggest brown dwarf ever found.

It was previously classified as an M-type star, but the paper has boosted it to an L‑type star, after discovering it had lower metallicity levels and a dimmer surface than expected.

Dr ZengHua Zhang, lead author of the paper and researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands, said: "We really didn't expect to see brown dwarfs that are this pure. Having found one though often suggests a much larger hitherto undiscovered population – I'd be very surprised if there aren't many more similar objects out there waiting to be found." ®