Alternative vet Quartermaine exits Daisy, Daisy...

Daisy Group has waved goodbye to former Alternative Networks CEO Mark Quartermaine, just months after it bought the comms and tech integrator, an internal document has confirmed.

The integration of Alternative, bought for £165m in December, was detailed in a memo this week by Daisy CEO Neil Muller, who said it had taken longer than hoped.

Quartermaine had been made MD of Daisy Corporate Services (DCS) following closure of the acquisition, but he has “decided to leave the business,” said Muller. In turn, former Avaya UK boss Steve Rafferty has been hired to fill the position “with immediate effect”. Rafterty was previously at BT and SCC.

In a past life, Quartermaine was head of Azzurri. He also ran Capita IT Services and Juniper UK before he legged it to Alternative Networks.

John Holt, the one-time MD of DCS, is to lead Infrastructure Services, a new group that includes Alternative and Daisy’s central and support teams, primarily serving DCS. Group Chief Change Officer John Danter will report to Holt.

The Daisy Worldwide team - which provides services for large corporate customers - is merging with Daisy Partner Services, the area of the business that delivers tech services on behalf of resellers that don’t have their own capability. Mark Duckmanton will head up this business, reporting to Ian Roberts, who previously led the Partner Services unit.

The leadership of the SMB businesses of retail, distribution and wholesale will remain unchanged, Muller stated in the memo.

Quartermaine did not respond to calls for comment. ®