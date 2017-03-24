Disney plotting 15 more years of Star Wars

Disney CEO Bob Iger has told a conference that the company is contemplating “what could be another decade and a half of Star Wars stories.

Iger dropped that tantaliser at the SCALE: The Future of Tech and Entertainment event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Iger's talk was witnessed and chronicled by entertainment industry bible Variety.

The “decade and a half” clock would start ticking after Star Wars Episode IX , currently scheduled to land in cinemas on May 24th, 2019.

Before then we'll get this year's Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and 2018's as-yet-unnamed Han Solo flick. Iger said that effort will cover the roguish pilot's life from the ages of 18 to 24. The Register hopes Disney to come up with a snappier title than Han Solo: Young Adult. Iger's hints about the story sound intriguing: we'll learn how Solo and wookie pal Chewbacca met and teamed up, plus discover the provenance of "a certain vehicle" - presumably the Millennium Falcon. Iger also said the origin of Solo's name will be revealed.

The CEO also said that recently-departed actor Carrie Fisher will not be digitally resurrected in The Last Jedi and that the scenes she shot and the film's plot will remain unaltered. ®