CoreOS' Tectonic shuffles Azure, OpenStack into mix

CoreOS is extending Tectonic, its enterprise Kubernetes platform, beyond Amazon Web Services and bare metal environments to run on Microsoft Azure and OpenStack cloud infrastructure.

Mackenzie Burnett, head of product at CoreOS, in a phone interview with The Register, observed that while support for Azure and OpenStack is arriving on Wednesday as a preview release, she nonetheless expects the software to help more companies move their applications to the cloud.

CoreOS, known for its container-friendly Linux distribution, intends to release its Tectonic Installer as open source at the same time, in order that the Kubernetes community and company partners can further streamline and automate operations.

The extended Installer supports greater customization of networking and VPC options, along with custom tagging for AWS resources. It includes high-availability options, such as the ability to deploy multi-worker, multi-controller, and multi-node etcd on AWS and bare metal.

"It enables us to work with partners more closely," said Burnett.

Kubernetes is the dominant container orchestration tool at the moment, used to manage the lifecycle of containers, Docker-based or otherwise. Alternatives include Docker Swarm and Mesosphere.

BMW, CDK Global, Concur, and Ticketmaster are using Tectonic for their container orchestration needs, according to CoreOS.

CoreOS is also reworking its container image registry, Quay, to allow it to handle Kubernetes applications, which consist of container images plus configuration files. Henceforth Quay, which the company refers to as "the first Kubernetes Application Registry," will be able to automate application deployment more extensively.

Quay, through a registry plugin, can communicate with Helm, the Kubernetes package manager, to fetch application definition files, to gather the necessary images, and to configure containerized apps for deployment.

In theory, these tools will make container deployment and management simpler, more automated, and more reliable. In practice, it's still a house of cards. ®