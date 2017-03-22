Grab 'em by the pussy! Trump's lawyers send cease-and-desist letters to a KITTEN website

Lawyers for president Donald Trump have sent not one, but two cease-and-desist letters to a website featuring his face being pawed by kittens.

The person behind trumpscratch.com, a San Francisco-based teenager named Lucy, says she set the site up for a laugh but was amazed to receive the letters from The Trump Organization informing her that she was infringing the Trump trademark.

Despite minimal traffic to the site, the high-powered lawyers were seemingly incensed by the terrifying imagery in the virtual game, where users could scratch at pictures of Trump's face with cat paws.

Like any decent 17-year-old, Lucy responded in petulant fashion – by updating the game to leave scratches on the president's face and adding the message: "Trump seems tough at first, but he gets weaker with every scratch."

She then received a second cease-and-desist for linking to a T-shirt with an anti-Trump message on Amazon.

"I really just want people to be aware that this is a president who's clearly more concerned about what people think of him than doing things of substance," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

But those waiting for yet another Trump trainwreck – thanks to his baffling inability to let go of any slight, no matter how small – will be disappointed.

Lucy has seemingly used the extra traffic to trumpscratch.com to sell the domain to a UK organization, which has redirected it to another site featuring the name "Trump" – trumptytrump.com – a porn site. In the words of our illustrious leader: "Grab 'em by the pussy."

It wouldn't be Planet Trump, however, without someone claiming the complete opposite of reality: The Trump Organization's chief legal officer now claims that no such letter was ever sent. "This is completely false," he claimed after media organizations started calling to ask why on earth the president's company was sending threatening legal letters to cat-based websites. ®