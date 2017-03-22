Speaking in Tech: Glassholes are COOL now Apple's doing it
Plus, Lego tape, the decline of Uber, Brexit for dummies and more!
This week Ed, Melissa and Peter chew on the week's tech news from Apple, Uber, Nimble and Reduxio before diving in on the implications from Brexit.
The details...
- (0:00) Lost in Slovakia
- (7:18) Lego tape
- (10:40) Apple and augmented reality
- (17:50) Uber's continued downward spiral
- (22:19) Nimble snatched by HPE
- (27:52) Reduxio raises funding
- (31:26) Brexit 201
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
