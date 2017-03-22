More like this

Personal Tech

Speaking in Tech: Glassholes are COOL now Apple's doing it

Plus, Lego tape, the decline of Uber, Brexit for dummies and more!

Cool guy with shades on. Photo by shutterstock
22 Mar 2017 at 11:04, Team Register

Podcast

speaking_in_tech Greg Knieriemen podcast enterprise

This week Ed, Melissa and Peter chew on the week's tech news from Apple, Uber, Nimble and Reduxio before diving in on the implications from Brexit.

The details...

  • (0:00) Lost in Slovakia
  • (7:18) Lego tape
  • (10:40) Apple and augmented reality
  • (17:50) Uber's continued downward spiral
  • (22:19) Nimble snatched by HPE
  • (27:52) Reduxio raises funding
  • (31:26) Brexit 201

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Google
Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools – Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss

Post a comment

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2017

Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs