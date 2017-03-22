Speaking in Tech: Glassholes are COOL now Apple's doing it

Podcast

This week Ed, Melissa and Peter chew on the week's tech news from Apple, Uber, Nimble and Reduxio before diving in on the implications from Brexit.

The details...

(0:00) Lost in Slovakia

(7:18) Lego tape

(10:40) Apple and augmented reality

(17:50) Uber's continued downward spiral

(22:19) Nimble snatched by HPE

(27:52) Reduxio raises funding

(31:26) Brexit 201

