Can we learn to love AI and sex robots?

If you've wondered how AI and robotics are going to interact with and affect human sexuality – indeed humans full stop – you should really join us on 19 April for our next Register Lecture.

We'll be led through this technological, ethical and emotional minefield by Dr Kate Devlin of Goldsmiths University, one of the UK's foremost experts on human sexuality and technology, co-chair of the widely reported Love and Sex with Robots conference in 2016, and organiser of the UK's first sextech hackathon.

Kate will be talking us through the history of sex and tech – which stretches back further than you'd think – before explaining where AI and robotics and sex and love meet today, and where they're going.

Along the way we'll be examining the ethical and social implications of a world where human computer interaction moves way beyond the mouse and keyboard.

It's a controversial field crammed with preconceptions – many of which are likely to be overturned and sooner than you think. You'll laugh, and you might, occasionally, wince, but above all, you'll be prompted to think about just how technology could change some of the most fundamental aspects of being human.

The lecture will be at the Yorkshire Grey on Theobalds Road, London, on 19 April. The doors will be open from 6pm, with the talk proper kicking off at 7pm. And yes, there'll be refreshments, both liquid and solid, on hand.

Kate will give you a 40-minute dive into the topic with at least the same amount of time for questions. After a suitable break for refreshments of course. And there'll be plenty of time to quiz our speakers after the main talk, and to connect with your fellow Reg readers before and after.

You can get more details and buy tickets here.

We look forward to seeing you there. ®