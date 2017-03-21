Microsoft IE11 update foxes Telerik dialogue boxes

Microsoft’s March Windows 10 Update has claimed a new victim: Windows dialogue boxes built using Telerik objects.

Telerik has received “numerous reports” of Microsoft’s IE update breaking RadWindow and RadListBox, according to an email to users seen by The Reg.

This followed the release by Microsoft of its March update last week, which contained Internet Explorer 11 security Update KB4012204.

The email read: “We've had numerous reports on IE updates breaking RadWindow and another one on RadListBox. We are currently investigating.”

A spokesperson for Telerik told The Reg: “Bugs like this are common occurrences when tweaks are made to a browser. We have identified and reported the issue to Microsoft, who is addressing it and will provide the fix.”

In the meantime, Telerik has advised a number of workarounds. These include using Lightweight Render Mode, using Microsoft's Edge and removing the div from a template and replacing it with a span .

According to a Microsoft bulletin here, a rendering bug has affected IE8 in compatibility mode but not IE11 standards mode, or on the Edge, Chrome or Firefox browsers.

The problem introduces a regression bug that prevents windows from scaling properly.

A Reg reader told us he’d experienced problems with IE11 following last week’s update - a simple web page stopped working, with the control no longer rendering objects.

His pages only started working once he’d uninstalled last Tuesday night’s updates from Microsoft and reverted back to IE version 11.0.38, he told us.

Our reader is running IE11 but has to force his application’s pages to IE9 compatibility mode.

The news follows warnings that Microsoft’s Windows 10 KB4013429 broke displays for firms in Microsoft’s Dynamics CRM 2011. ®