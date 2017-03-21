Wang, bang, thank you, mang: Acer exec off to sell PCs for Lenovo

The wonderfully named Marco Grieco Wang-Andresen, number two EMEA exec at Acer, is floating across to run rival PC maker Lenovo's ops in the same territory, El Reg can confirm.

The latest hire fills the shoes of Francois Bourbons, the previous COO who was last week slotted into the top job in EMEA, following 15 months of declining regional sales and operating losses in the last full quarter.

Wang-Andresen is set to get his feet under his new desk from 1 April. "Marco has a wealth of experience across the EMEA PC industry," the comms head for the UK said.

The exec spent just shy of six years at Acer, starting off as MD of its Swedish business, moving on to head up the UK and Ireland division before being elevated to veep of EMEA, in charge of product and business management.

Further back in time he was at Media Mark, HP and IBM.

The challenge at Lenovo is to get the PC business growing again in a market where demand has stagnated, to breath life in the server sector where customers are opting to use a cloud infrastructure, and to get the mobile handset business motoring again in a relatively saturated environment.

Past tricks including cramming unremovable crapware into Windows by hiding it in the BIOS haven't helped Lenovo's cause to sell more PCs. ®