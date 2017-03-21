Outgoing HPE workers stripped of gym cards and cushy remnants

HPE is ensuring that no unpleasant memories linger for Enterprise Services staff being booted to DXC Technology by informing them they are no longer entitled to membership to the employee discount scheme.

In a mail to the great unwashed, HPE said it is making "adjustments to the various supplemental employee programmes" in its UK ops for workers about to move to DXC, the new vehicle created to house the spin-merger with CSC.

"HPE has taken the decision to stop the supplemental employee discount programme we have historically offered from the HPE UK Sports and Social Club," the firm stated in an email to outgoing DXCers.

This means that from the end of this month, those people will have no access to the discount portal and any cashback savings they generated during their employment will need to be spent or withdrawn.

On the bright side, at least ES DXC employees won't face the embarrassment of potentially bumping into ex-colleagues lifting dead weights or pumping big iron.

DXC Technology starts life on 3 April and a countdown clock is, well, counting down the days. With less than a fortnight to go, excitement in the industry is, er, palpable.

Gearing up for the switch, Enterprise Service's executive vice president and general manager Mike Nefkens hosted a webcast with staff last week to discuss the challenges and opportunities, and responded to some concerns about redundancies – which, given the track record of HPE ES and CSC, was par for the course.

Several insiders told us that Nefkens reassuringly referred to employees as "inventory". This is a new one on El Reg, though staff said at least they were not branded as consumables.

"I believe HPE management are unfamiliar with shame," one employee told us. "They have had such human fripperies removed."

If only members of the hard-pressed workforce had some way to release the frustration, somewhere like a subsidised gym or watering hole. Hey-ho. ®