Don't assume people searching for Holocaust denials are bad people, Google tells search bods

Google has asked its search quality raters not to assume that users looking up Holocaust denials, or whether women or Islam or black people are evil, are "racist or bad people."

In other words, the raters are advised not to bury that sort of bad stuff down the search ranks. This is a new approach by the ad giant to tackle fake news – although it prefers to call it "upsetting/offensive content."

Google pays approximately 10,000 people to use its search services using terms that real-world users have typed in and then report back on how useful the responses were. The results from those "quality raters" are then fed back into the giant Google black box and used to tweak search engine algorithms in order to deliver better results.

Last week, however, Google turned a long-held policy about how to rate the quality of its search results on its head by removing the assumption that the customer is always right.

In the latest version of the raters' "general guidelines" [PDF], even if someone is specifically looking for what we can all generally agree is offensive material – such as arguments denying the Holocaust, or a list of racial slurs – Googlers should assume that everyone is some kind of beneficent professor looking to expand their awareness of what drives racist or sexist people, rather than, you know, a racist or a sexist.

"Important," the guidelines note: "Do not assume that Upsetting-Offensive tolerant queries 'deserve' offensive results. Do not assume Upsetting­-Offensive tolerant queries are issued by racist or 'bad' people. Do not assume users are merely seeking to validate an offensive or upsetting perspective."

Cherry-picking

The end result of this philosophy (self-delusion?) is that it will be assumed to be in the user's interest to see the answers to such queries emphasize "highly trustworthy, factually accurate, and credible sources." That is "unless the query clearly indicates the user is seeking an alternative viewpoint."

So, for example, if you do a search for "did the Holocaust happen?" no longer will a long discussion thread at white-supremacy website Stormfront head up the search results, but rather more authoritative sources about why the Holocaust happened. The Stormfront pages are relegated to the cold, desolate wilderness of the internet – the second page of search results.

Unless of course you really want to get some denial information, in which case a search for "why the holocaust did not happen" will get you the Stormfront explanation as the fourth result.

Even then, Google will assume that users were only looking for that information because they are working on a dissertation that seeks to understand the perspective of anti-Semitic groups. Rather than being an anti-Semite.

It may seem perverse that Google is actively kidding itself, but the solution comes as a result of increasing pressure on the company, and social media companies more generally, to fight against the flood of fake news that has started to poison our online lives.

Much as Google doesn't like facing up to the fact that people are racist or sexist however, it also isn't keen on the term "fake news." One of its senior engineers, Paul Haahr, told Search Engine Land: "We're explicitly avoiding the term 'fake news,' because we think it is too vague. Demonstrably inaccurate information, however, we want to target."

Charade

The reason for the self-delusion? Google wants to maintain its position that it will not "censor" the internet and it wants to keep its legal position that it has no responsibility for what it links to: it is simply a scourer of the internet that provides the most useful results to users in response to what they ask for.

Part of this elaborate charade is the fact that the quality raters' responses – even when they flag a webpage or website as hosting offensive content – do not have a direct impact on a website's search ranking.

Instead, their responses are sent to Google engineers, who add another level of abstraction by tweaking search algorithms that apply across all searches rather than in response to specific queries.

And of course, Google claims it can never divulge how its black box works because that would be to expose highly valuable commercial information. It helps that it also makes it impossible for others to advocate for specific changes because Google can always claim "that's not how it works," while not disclosing how it works.

You can only go so far with this legal-logic however before its inherent contradictions started overtaking it. As games developer Brianna Wu pointed out on Monday when YouTube put out a statement about content covering LGBT rights: questions over human sexuality have now become a "sensitive issue," whereas Nazi propaganda, a threat to rape or murder, and verbal attacks on women are not.

As to why we are suddenly seeing all the changes – which have been matched with similar changes at Facebook and Twitter – well, that may have something to do with the fact that the German government has threatened a €50m fine if these companies fail to delete "obvious" illegal content within 24 hours. A call that has also been taken up by the European Commission.

Will pretending that everyone is a social scientist so you can relegate offensive content to the second or third page of results be enough to let Google et al escape massive fines? We'll have to wait and see. ®