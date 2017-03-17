Microsoft kills Windows Vista on April 11: No security patches, no hot fixes, no support, nadda

One of Microsoft's most hated operating systems (Windows ME is difficult to beat on that front) is destined to die in less than a month.

Windows Vista, launched to a less-than-stellar reception on January 30, 2007, saw most of its support stopped back in 2012. On April 11 this year the hammer finally falls. Microsoft warned Vista users that their systems could be compromised by an attacker in the future, especially as Security Essentials support has also now ended for the operating system.

"Windows Vista customers will no longer receive new security updates, non-security hotfixes, free or paid assisted support options, or online technical content updates from Microsoft," Redmond said.

"Microsoft has provided support for Windows Vista for the past 10 years, but the time has come for us, along with our hardware and software partners, to invest our resources towards more recent technologies so that we can continue to deliver great new experiences."

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft recommends that users upgrade to Windows 10, although that's likely to involve buying a new laptop. To shift files from one system to another, Microsoft and Laplink have an app for that called PCmover Express – yours for a limited time for the bargain price of $14.95 plus tax.

With previous operating systems, Microsoft has been willing to extend support if you're big enough and have the cash. Britain's National Health Service is still using a lot of Windows XP systems, for example, and Microsoft will support these at a cost of $200 per desktop for year one, $400 for year two, and $800 for a third year.

But sources familiar with the matter tell The Reg that such deals won't be on offer for Vista users. Maybe someone at Microsoft is just sick of Vista, too. ®