NetBSD adds RPi Zero support with 7.1 release

Raspberry Pi Zero users have another operating system to choose from, with the release of NetBSD 7.1.

The Pi Zero isn't the only development board added in the release: the ARM-based ODROID-C1 quad-core single board computer also gets its moment in the spotlight.

Also in this release, the wm driver for Intel i8254x gigabit Ethernet is enhanced with support for more devices, Wake On LAN, Intel's 87525 gig Ethernet controller, and systems using newer serialiser-deserialiser (SERDES) systems.

Google Compute Engine users will be happy: the release adds support for vioscsi, which among other things supports GCE disks.

The 7.1 release also includes security fixes to the operating system and a bunch of third party packages. In NetBSD, a memory leak and vulnerabilities in ARP are slapped down.

Packages that get security fixes include the BIND DNS process, the expat XML parser, Internet Systems Corporation's DHCP, libICE, OpenSSL, tcpdump, xen, and xorg-server.

Nvidia graphics cards get support for the Direct Rendering Manager and Kernel Mode Setting under the nouveau driver (off by default but offered as config settings).

The full release notes are here. ®