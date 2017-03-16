Google borks its Drive Windows app – after pushing out unfinished buggy version to public

The Google Drive app for Windows has crashed and burned – after the tech genius hub pushed out an unfinished and faulty update.

Reports of the cockup surfaced after hundreds of users posted their frustrations on social media, Reddit, and Google Product Forums. It basically means netizens can't access their cloud storage from Google's Windows desktop client for Drive – punters can still use the web interface.

"Our team is continuing to investigate this issue," Google's G Suite status page was updated to read just moments ago.

"We will provide an update by 3/16/17, 2:30PM [PT] with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience.

"Some users of the Google Drive Sync client for Windows will receive the error message "Sorry, Backup and Sync needs to quit" and will be unable to use the client. Other Sync clients are not affected. Affected users may continue using the Google Drive web interface and mobile applications.

"We have identified the root cause of the issue and are implementing a potential fix now."

The app hasn’t had a great run and is known for being riddled with bugs. Several users have been unable to upload files in the past. The latest botched update doesn’t help – and appears to be a pre-release half-finished version that was wrongly sent to autoupdating clients.

"Seems like Google pushed a private build of the new Google Backup and Sync (Drive) to the public. Well done Google," complained one Redditor.

"A rather baffling and frustrating error to wake up to, especially given everything was functional last night," noted user Jenna Curtis on the Google Product forums. "It appears Google Drive updated to a new program called 'Backup and Sync' upon restart. Uninstalling and re-installing the program does nothing." ®