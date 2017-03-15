More like this

Data Center

 Arrow

Networks

Speaking in Tech: WTH! Bitcoin costs more than Visa transaction?

Minor miner revolt as blockchain gets (artificially) backed up

Illustration of a "bitcoin" dissolving into numbers. Photo by SHutterstock
15 Mar 2017 at 10:35, Team Register

Podcast

speaking_in_tech Greg Knieriemen podcast enterprise

This week in our enterprise tech podcast, Greg, Ed and Melissa are joined by Amy Lewis, who has recently been added as a co-host for the show. This week the team discusses Intel’s big move to redefine itself, Bitcoin problems and Uber podcasts.

The details…

  • (0:00) Bacon and Bourbon in Seattle
  • (2:43) Amy Lewis officially joins the podcast
  • (4:25) New '70s porn intro music
  • (7:40) Aussie and Singapore recap
  • (14:09) Intel nabs Mobileye and buzz words for over $15B
  • (24:07) Bitcoin miners huff and puff
  • (29:30) SXSW crowd get whiny over Uber
  • (30:54) Uber pushes anti-union podcasts
  • (37:15) Secret Uber drivers
  • (42:50) Boxing orang-utans Thailand

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Google
Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools - Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss

Post a comment