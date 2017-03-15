Speaking in Tech: WTH! Bitcoin costs more than Visa transaction?

Podcast

This week in our enterprise tech podcast, Greg, Ed and Melissa are joined by Amy Lewis, who has recently been added as a co-host for the show. This week the team discusses Intel’s big move to redefine itself, Bitcoin problems and Uber podcasts.

The details…

(0:00) Bacon and Bourbon in Seattle

(2:43) Amy Lewis officially joins the podcast

(4:25) New '70s porn intro music

(7:40) Aussie and Singapore recap

(14:09) Intel nabs Mobileye and buzz words for over $15B

(24:07) Bitcoin miners huff and puff

(29:30) SXSW crowd get whiny over Uber

(30:54) Uber pushes anti-union podcasts

(37:15) Secret Uber drivers

(42:50) Boxing orang-utans Thailand

