Speaking in Tech: WTH! Bitcoin costs more than Visa transaction?

This week in our enterprise tech podcast, Greg, Ed and Melissa are joined by Amy Lewis, who has recently been added as a co-host for the show. This week the team discusses Intel’s big move to redefine itself, Bitcoin problems and Uber podcasts.
- (0:00) Bacon and Bourbon in Seattle
- (2:43) Amy Lewis officially joins the podcast
- (4:25) New '70s porn intro music
- (7:40) Aussie and Singapore recap
- (14:09) Intel nabs Mobileye and buzz words for over $15B
- (24:07) Bitcoin miners huff and puff
- (29:30) SXSW crowd get whiny over Uber
- (30:54) Uber pushes anti-union podcasts
- (37:15) Secret Uber drivers
- (42:50) Boxing orang-utans Thailand
