Will AI lead to the rise of the love machines?

Reg lectures If you’ve ever wondered just how intimate human computer interaction can get, you’ll want to pop into our next Register lecture on April 19 where the topic is Sex, AI, Robots and You.

We’ll be joined by Dr Kate Devlin, one of the UK’s foremost experts on human sexuality and technology. Kate doesn’t just theorise about where AI and robotics, and sex and love meet today - she organised the UK’s first sextech hackathon just last year.

Kate is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Computing at Goldsmiths, University of London, where she investigates how people interact with and react to technologies, both past and future. She works in the fields of Human Computer Interaction (HCI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), focusing on cognition, sex, gender and sexuality, and how these might be incorporated into cognitive systems. She was co-chair of the widely reported Love and Sex with Robots conference in 2016 and ran the UK's first sextech hackathon.

As well as the practical possibilities and limits of a world where human computer interaction moves way beyond the mouse and keyboard, we’ll be examining the ethical and social implications of this blurring of human and machine. It promises to be one of our most thought-provoking nights yet.

The lecture will be at the Yorkshire Grey on Theobalds Road, London on April 19. The doors will be open from 6pm, with the talk proper kicking off at 7pm. And yes, there’ll be refreshments, both liquid and solid, on hand.

Kate will give you a 40-minute dive into the topic at hand, with at least the same amount of time for questions. After a suitable break for refreshments of course. And there’ll be plenty of time to quiz our speakers after the main talk, and to connect with your fellow Reg readers before and after.

We look forward to seeing you there. For full details, and to buy tickets, go here.

You can see all our previous Reg lectures here. ®