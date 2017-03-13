Marissa! Mayer! out! as! CEO! of! Verizon!-owned! Yahoo!

Marissa Mayer won't lead her beleaguered Yahoo! as Altaba once telco giant Verizon completes its acquisition, it was announced Monday.

Instead Yahoo! board member Thomas McInerney will take the helm post-acquisition with a base salary of $2m – his long-term deferred compensation will be up to $24m.

A Yahoo! board member since April 2012, McInerney has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of IAC/InterActiveCorp, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ticketmaster, and was an investment banker with Morgan Stanley for 11 years. McInerney's appointment was announced with a new Altaba management lineup.

Mayer will remain as CEO up until completion of the Verizon deal and will receive a golden parachute of $3m in cash and $19.9m in equity, according to a regulatory filing today.

Verizon had been due to to buy Yahoo for $4.83bn, but that price tag fell by $350m after disclosures of security breaches.

Yahoo's board recently decided Mayer should not be paid her $2m bonus, after investigating the 2014 hack. It concluded failures in communication and management "contributed to the lack of proper comprehension and handling of the 2014 Security Incident."

The incident led to intruders snatching an internal code that generates session cookies, allowing the miscreants to log into Yahoo! accounts without using any passwords.

According the a Yahoo! regulatory filing on Monday: "Marissa A. Mayer and Kenneth Goldman will continue to be the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, of the Company prior to the Closing."

It is not currently clear what - if any - her new role will be for the rest of the company that is not Altaba.

Verizon has said it is mostly interested in the Yahoo's desktop and mobile sites, which it plans to fold into Aol to create a handful of properties it can flog to advertisers ®