May is the cruellest month - especially for these California storage techies

The state of California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system shows that 68 DSSD staff are being laid off.

Dell closed down its high-performance NVME solid state drive and fabric connected DSSD D5 array earlier this month because there was an insufficient market for the product. At the time Dell said some DSSD staff would not be absorbed into other parts of its organisation but did not say how many.

We understand the DSSD head count was larger than 200 in December.

The Employment Development Department of the State of California has a state-level WARN Act* which requires employers to give 60 days notice of a mass layoff or plant closure to the affected employees and to state officials. California publishes a WARN report listing such notices.

Here is an extract from one for March (PDF), with the table column headings being, from the left: Notice Date, Effective Date, Received Date, Company, City, No. of Employees and Layoff/Closure:

DSSD layoffs; third row from bottom.

The table shows 68 DSSD employees in Menlo Park are being laid off on May 1.

Interestingly, this WARN notice extract also mentions 115 Cisco employees being laid off in San Jose and 118 being booted out at Hitachi Data Systems in Santa Clara over the last two weeks. We've asked both companies what these are about. ®

* The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal law but certain states have enacted their own legislation.