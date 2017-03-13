Smart sex toys firm coughs up $3.75m in privacy lawsuit

A US teledildonics company – if you’re wondering whether that means what it looks like it means, yes it does – has settled a privacy infringement lawsuit for $3.75m.

The agreement, reached between two anonymous complainants and Standard Innovation Corporation, will ensure that personal information collected from users of SIC’s We-Vibe sex to will be destroyed.

“Needless to say, the usage information collected by Standard Innovation through We-Connect is extraordinarily intimate and private. Standard Innovation collected individual-level usage information – often tied to users’ personally identifiable email addresses – and as a result … breached its customers’ trust, devalued their purchases … and violated federal and state law in the process,” said a memo from one of the claimants supporting the idea of a settlement, as reported by Law360.

Other data collected by the app included the “vibration intensity level selected by the user”.

Two settlement funds will be set up: a $3m pot for users of the app affected by its data-slurping activities, and $750,000 for purchasers of the actual vibrator. Around 300,000 are thought to have bought the vibrators alone.

The complainants, identified only as NP and PS in court documents to save their blushes, had alleged unjust enrichment and violations of the Federal Wiretap Act, along with Illinois state privacy laws.

In other terrible teledildonics news, people in Denver effectively must tell government officials whenever they buy sex toys online. ®