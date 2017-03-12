Malware infecting Androids somewhere in the supply chain

Smartphones from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, ZTE, Oppo, Vivo, Asus and Lenovo have been spotted sporting malware they apparently carried when they were shipped.

The malware discovered by Check Point Software Technologies included info-stealers, ransomware like Slocker; Loki, which shows “illegitimate advertisements” to generate revenue while stealing device information; and information stealers.

Check Point says it found infections in 38 Android devices. Since the malware wasn't in the vendor's ROM, the company's researcher Oren Koriat reckons they were added in the supply chain between vendor and customer.

Koriat's post doesn't identify the victims beyond saying two companies owned the devices: one large telecommunications company, and one international IT company.

The malicious package names and devices they were spotted on are listed below. Since they were added after manufacture, vendors aren't to blame.

Malware Device com.fone.player1 Galaxy Note 2, LG G4 com.lu.compass Galaxy S4, S7 com.kandian.hdtogoapp Galaxy Note 4, Note 8 com.sds.android.ttpod Galaxy Note 2, Xiaomi Mi 4i com.baycode.mop Galaxy A5 com.kandian.hdtogoapp Galaxy S4 com.iflytek.ringdiyclient ZTE x500 com.android.deketv Galaxy A5 com.changba Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy Note 4 com.example.loader Galaxy Tab 2 com.armorforandroid.security Galaxy Tab 2 com.android.ys.services Oppo N3, Vivo X6 Plus com.mobogenie.daemon Galaxy S4 com.google.googlesearch Asus ZenFone 2, ZenFone 5m LenovoS90 com.skymobi.mopoplay.appstore Lenovo S90 com.example.loader Oppo R7 Plus com.yongfu.wenjianjiaguanli Xiaomi RedMi air.fyzb3 Galaxy Note 4 com.ddev.downloader.v2 Galaxy Note 5 com.mojang.minecraftpe Galaxy Note Edge com.androidhelper.sdk Lenovo A850

“Six of the malware instances were added by a malicious actor to the device’s ROM using system privileges, meaning they couldn’t be removed by the user and the device had to be re-flashed”, Koriat writes. ®