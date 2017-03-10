Want a deal on Continuous Lifecycle tickets? Act now

Events It’s just a few days till we pull down the shutters on our Early Bird offer for Continuous Lifecycle London, our three-day spectacular spanning the best in DevOps, Containers, Agile and Continuous Delivery.

If you move quickly you can save a very tidy pile of cash on both our conference programme and our deep dive, all day workshops.

From our keynote speakers, Continuous Delivery guru Dave Farley and Red Hat DevOps leader, Jen Krieger, through our conference speakers and workshop leaders, the emphasis is on giving you real-world, hands-on knowledge that will enable you to rev up your software development and deployment operations, and, we’re sure, your own career.

And because this is a Register conference, we know you’ll want to swap tales and network with your fellow attendees, and the speakers, and we’ll make sure you’ve got the space and the supplies to do this. Throw in a generously supplied drinks reception on the first evening, and we think this is the perfect way to connect with the sharpest software brains - on stage and off.

You can check out the whole lineup, get a taste of how things ran last year, and snap up those last minute bargains by heading over to the Continuous Lifecycle London website. See you in May. ®