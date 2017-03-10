If fast radio bursts really are revving up interstellar sailcraft, here's the maths

Illustration of a light-sail powered by a radio beam (red) generated on the surface of a planet: from the paper. Pic: M Weiss/CfA

Astrophysicists think that mysterious short millisecond-long of radiation may be distant aliens powering up their sailcraft. Over 20 such FRBs (fast radio bursts) have been detected since 2007.

Avi Loeb of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics speculates that the mysterious bursts could be powering interstellar payloads: sending interstellar craft along a light beam. As Freeman Dyson told us in 2015, this is a plausible means of propulsion.

“What makes a huge difference if you really want to go fast is have a big laser in space, and ride the beam. The beam will supply the energy and you don't have to carry it with you. It's essentially a public highway system with the laser beam as the highway, and little ships with sails. That works and doesn't involve any new physics,” Dyson told us.

Such a project, albeit on a small scale, is being advanced by Professor Stephen Hawking and Yuri Milner in the Breakthrough Starshot project. Using a light powered sail to accelerate nano craft to speeds up to 161 million km/h (100 million mph). NASA physicist Philip Lubin published a paper on photonics drives last year

Loeb speculates that the energy required to generate an FRB would be the equivalent of sunlight falling on an area of a planet twice the size of the Earth - the capturing of which would be a far from trivial engineering exercise. But this would then power a payload of a million tonnes.

You can peruse the calculations by Loeb and co-author Manasvi Lingam here. ®

