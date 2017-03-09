Microsoft: Can't wait for ARM to power majority of our data centers!

Pic Microsoft today signaled more than half of its cloud data center capacity is set to be powered by 64-bit ARM servers.

In a briefing to techies at this year's OCP Summit in Silicon Valley, top Azure engineer Leendert van Doorn flashed up the above slide: it lays out Redmond's desire, over the next few years, to see the majority of its Bing web search and indexing, Azure cloud platform and database services, online storage, machine learning, and more features, powered by Windows Server on beefy ARM chips. Earlier today, Van Doorn had said:

We feel ARM servers represent a real opportunity and some Microsoft cloud services already have future deployment plans on ARM servers ... We found that [ARM servers] provide the most value for our cloud services, specifically our internal cloud applications such as search and indexing, storage, databases, big data and machine learning. These workloads all benefit from high-throughput computing.

This comes after it was revealed today that Microsoft had ported Windows Server 2016, plus language runtimes and middleware, to Qualcomm's 64-bit ARMv8-compatible 10nm FinFET Centriq 2400 system-on-chip, and to Cavium's 14nm FinFET 64-bit ARMv8-compatible ThunderX2 processor.

This operating system build is for Microsoft's internal use only: Redmond is evaluating the port on the competing ARM server rivals, pitting Qualcomm against Cavium. The software and hardware are being tested with non-production Bing and Azure cloud services workloads.

Van Doorn said the ARM64 Windows Server port won't be used to run virtual machines in Azure, and a public release of the operating system is likely in the near future simply because there isn't, yet, enough demand from enterprises. So for now, the ARMv8-compiled Windows Server will be used for internal testing, ahead of any deployment within Microsoft's data centers to provide cloud services.

We snapped a pic of the software running on Qualcomm's hardware in Microsoft's OCP Summit booth. It shows a Bing AI training example consuming pretty much all the compute capacity of the Centriq SoC's 48 cores. The OS version is 15033, and was compiled on February 12.

Oh look, it's Windows Server running on a Qualcomm ARM Centriq SoC. pic.twitter.com/birWjlDsET — Chris Williams (@diodesign) March 8, 2017

Van Doorn added that modern Windows – both the Server and client flavors – is now built from a single source code base, dubbed OneCore, targeting Intel x86 and ARM-compatible machines and devices. He claimed not a single line of code is different between the ARM64 Windows Server 2016 build for Qualcomm and Cavium's processors. That's because the chipsets and motherboards adhere to strict open standards, meaning peripherals and other hardware should be automatically discoverable and programmable by the operating system rather than requiring drivers for specific chipsets.

This has helped Microsoft port Windows Server to 64-bit ARM: goodbye all the legacy crap no one needs, from fax drivers to support for every NIC under the sun, and instead a simplified uniform way to access the underlying hardware.

Any engineer who has experienced ARM SoCs in the embedded world will know the pain of hunting for documentation and driver source. This standard hardware model, plus the single-thread performance modern ARM server CPUs can now deliver, has led Microsoft to throw its weight behind the architecture for the data center.

That, and the fact that it wants Intel – which otherwise totally dominates the server compute market – to slash its prices. Qualcomm and Cavium's parts will compete not just on performance, but also price with Chipzilla.

"We operate in a highly competitive market and take all competitors seriously," an Intel spokesperson told The Register a few hours ago. "We are confident that Xeon processors will continue to deliver the highest performance and lowest total cost of ownership for our cloud customers.

"However, we understand the desire of our customers to evaluate other product offerings."

RIP, Wintel alliance. It's now WinComm... or WinAvium. Meanwhile, Google has signaled, too, that it wants to end Intel's stranglehold in the data center. ®

