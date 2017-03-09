HPE unscrambles its services eggs, calls the results ' Pointnext'

Here's the list of services HPE still wants to sell you, after it sold off the rest HPE has give the services practices it didn't spin out a new name – Pointnext – and revealed the services it can now bring itself to do for you.

HPE last year decided to “spin” its services organisation into CSC. That combined entity will be called “DXC Technologies” and will get to do things like big outsourcing deals, such as running HPE's own IT.

HPE also retained some services capacity of its own, with 25,000 people on the services payroll. They're all about to get new business cards because HPE has decided it needs to slap the “Pointnext” brand on that business unit and clarified what services it will offer now that it has exited some of the services business.

On the “services we think it is worth having completely on our own balance sheet” list are:

Optimising hybrid IT through the right mix of public and private cloud platforms

Gaining more insights from data and analytics

Connecting the Intelligent Edge

Modernising, migrating and developing forward thinking applications

Or in other words, implementing all the infrastructure, analytics, branch and/or distributed computing and application development that everyone insists is so hot right now. And which just about every other services organisation that The Register hears from also claims is the stuff they're really good at.

There's also a data centre monitoring and ops service and an IT-folks-to-do-support-as-a-service offering.

HPE also says it's got partners to help it, from the big – SAP – to players like Puppet that all the cool kids want to play with. It's far from unique in that, but nonetheless claims to be “the only company that can offer end-to-end technology and services from the core to the edge.”

Omitted among the ShinyHappy™ is that HPE aims to have 60 per cent of its workforce do their thing from low-wage countries, to keep its costs low, and recently said it's now reached 50 per cent. That ambition means lots of these services will be delivered from places you aren't. The Register does not believe that is necessarily a bad thing, but mentions HPE's ambitions to remind readers of the the nature of its services. ®