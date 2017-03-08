More like this

Speaking in Tech: Blame Millennials

Direct your outage outrage where it's deserved

8 Mar 2017 at 12:01, Team Register

This week techcaster-in-chief Greg is down under in Melbourne, Australia, with guests Adrian DeLuca, head of solution architecture at Amazon Web Services; Michael Heffernan, director infrastructure technology HDS; David Merrill, chief economist HDS; and Matthew Greensmith, enterprise solutions director HDS.

This week's roundtable discussion covers the AWS outage, Uber gaffes, digital money and streaming content.

The details…

  • (0:00) Digging in down under
  • (6:52) AWS S3 goes down
  • (8:32) The value of High Availability
  • (11:54) Blame outage on millennials...
  • (14:15) Uber CEO steps in it, again
  • (24:37) China jumps on digital currency
  • (28:15) Blockchain as transformation
  • (35:40) Impact of digital currency in international markets
  • (37:55) Cutting the cord with YouTube
  • (43:45) What about Apple TV?

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

