Speaking in Tech: Blame Millennials

This week techcaster-in-chief Greg is down under in Melbourne, Australia, with guests Adrian DeLuca, head of solution architecture at Amazon Web Services; Michael Heffernan, director infrastructure technology HDS; David Merrill, chief economist HDS; and Matthew Greensmith, enterprise solutions director HDS.

This week's roundtable discussion covers the AWS outage, Uber gaffes, digital money and streaming content.

(0:00) Digging in down under

(6:52) AWS S3 goes down

(8:32) The value of High Availability

(11:54) Blame outage on millennials...

(14:15) Uber CEO steps in it, again

(24:37) China jumps on digital currency

(28:15) Blockchain as transformation

(35:40) Impact of digital currency in international markets

(37:55) Cutting the cord with YouTube

(43:45) What about Apple TV?

