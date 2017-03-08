Speaking in Tech: Blame Millennials
This week techcaster-in-chief Greg is down under in Melbourne, Australia, with guests Adrian DeLuca, head of solution architecture at Amazon Web Services; Michael Heffernan, director infrastructure technology HDS; David Merrill, chief economist HDS; and Matthew Greensmith, enterprise solutions director HDS.
This week's roundtable discussion covers the AWS outage, Uber gaffes, digital money and streaming content.
- (0:00) Digging in down under
- (6:52) AWS S3 goes down
- (8:32) The value of High Availability
- (11:54) Blame outage on millennials...
- (14:15) Uber CEO steps in it, again
- (24:37) China jumps on digital currency
- (28:15) Blockchain as transformation
- (35:40) Impact of digital currency in international markets
- (37:55) Cutting the cord with YouTube
- (43:45) What about Apple TV?
