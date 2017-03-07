Salesforce strategy: If at first open source doesn't succeed, try, try IBM

Analysis A partnership between IBM and Salesforce involving the namesakes of two of the most influential people in the worlds of business and science. It must have sounded like genius in the PR brainstorming session.

Watson, IBM’s AI, is named after Thomas J Watson – once the chairman and chief executive of the now century-old technology firm. And Albert Einstein, the father of modern physics, whose name has been appropriated by the CRM SaaS giant for its own fledgling AI push, announced four months ago. The news was uncorked as Salesforce announced the Spring 2017 release of its CRM, packing Einstein.

As is customary in such big announcements, the corporate brass hailed the news in breathless and all-encompassing tones to the highest heavens. Watson will provide an “unprecedented understanding of the customer,” claimed IBM chairman, president and chief executive Ginni Rometty. As IBM eviscerates staff numbers in the name of reinvention, Watson is in a basket of initiatives deemed “strategic” and that it claims makes up 40 per cent of its revenue. IBM refuses to actually break out Watson’s revenue numbers.

“Einstein and Watson will make businesses smarter,” according to Salesforce’s walking PR machine Marc Benioff. Salesforce’s chief was “thrilled” to be entering an alliance with IBM. And therein lay the rub: Benioff should be. The partnership will see APIs from Watson integrated with Salesforce’s Einstein in the second half of 2017.

An IBM Weather app will be built for Salesforce’s AppExchange using the latter’s new Lightning architecture – the app is due in the second half of 2017. IBM will deliver an Application Integration Suite for Salesforce, to combine on-premises data with cloud and surface that data in Salesforce by the end of March.

Salesforce consulting agency Bluewolf – which IBM bought in May 2016 – will help customers deploy the combined Watson and Einstein capabilities through a new unit. Bluewolf will develop industry-specific packages to help uptake, also in the second half of the year. Integrations, consulting and vertical-sector – all standard IBM.

Was this really just about getting mileage out of a weather app and service that IBM bought in 2015 as a new outlet for its cognitive and analytics software? No, but the deal does potentially give IBM that thing that anybody who is anybody building AI wants and needs most: data.

Integration between Watson APIs and Einstein will, in theory, wash the IBM Machine Learning (ML) framework that’s behind Watson – which is part brand, part consulting engagement and part IBM products and online cloud service – with data with which it can learn and make future decisions based on past experience.

Unveiled in September 2016, Einstein involves ML, predictive analytics and data discovery for use in Salesforce’s CRM, service cloud, marketing and IoT clouds.

The heart of Salesforce’s ML is PredictionIO, a firm it bought in early 2016 and whose framework Salesforce open sourced to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF). The project, however, is in the incubator stage with ASF, meaning it’s not quite ready yet for primetime production use.

All this comes as cloud firms advance their own ML gambits. Late in 2016, and lagging Microsoft and Google, cloud giant Amazon Web Services anointed MXNet as its deep learning framework of choice. You will have heard much about AI, but it's ML where the industry is currently at – building such frameworks and stuffing them with data in the hopes that these systems learn and start acting for themselves based on repeated or similar circumstances or inputs in the future.

But while Amazon, Microsoft and Google are familiar among devs, Salesforce is not – it’s a known entity more among line-of-business types. Salesforce has embraced open source as a way to kick-start Einstein – to get people outside of Salesforce trained up and therefore helping develop the system.

Given that the project remains in Apache's incubator, it would suggest there’s a long way to go before Einstein sees mass real-world pickup. Salesforce’s earlier efforts at driving developer enthusiasm to its cloud have proved poor.

The 2010 VMforce agreement with VMware to bring Java devs to the cloud by onboarding them to Force.com yielded little and was quietly forgotten. What began life as the outsider to enterprise tech has become the insider, as businesses’ traditional CRM was thrown out for Salesforce.

He who once promised “no software” for SaaS now reckons Salesforce is on track to become the fastest software company to hit $10bn in revenues. Salesforce can do that organically, adding more CRM SaaS providers, but needs a boost over and past that line – AI gives customers a reason to keep buying. In a marketing-driven environment such as AI, and with a massive corporate footprint in the enterprise, none comes bigger than IBM in giving that shove.

There was, however, one other minor detail overlooked in this sweeping partnership announcement that didn’t fit the AI script: a customer win. That customer? IBM, who will deploy Salesforce’s Service Cloud.

As Salesforce seeks to push past that $10bn target, IBM can’t hurt – although much will depend on what kind of discount IBM gets.

Moreover, PredictionIO will get a reciprocal data bath, to help Einstein learn, and help plug the development gap so far not being filled by the open source community. ®