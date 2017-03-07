Where in the world is Fast.co.uk web hosting?

Web hosting services at Fast.co.uk are out of action in what would appear to be the final nail in the supplier's coffin.

Back in December, Fast.co.uk, which used supplier 186k for its broadband services, advised customers to seek other providers as it was unable to "continue to supply" broadband services. Leeds-based 186k sells BT Wholesale as a package to small businesses and home users.

The Register contacted Fast.co.uk via email but got a bounce-back. Its website and phone lines are also unavailable. The last capture of its website on Waybackmachine was in January.

One customer got in touch with The Register to report their hosted site had been down since yesterday evening.

He said: "I tried calling the number and just got a disconnect."

Broadband has been dead at the businesses for some time, with emails following suit in mid-February. Now web hosting looking to be next in line, said Mark Jackson, editor of ISP review.

He said: "In my opinion people would be bonkers to stick with a provider / supplier that can't even explain what happened with the original incident and refuses to clarify the future status of their services."

At the time of the outage in December, 186k said its services such as hosting and email were unaffected. It added: "We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause."

The provider posted an identical message to the one Fast.co.uk put out at the time: "If you are currently experiencing an outage with your broadband service, please be advised that you will need to find an alternative provider as we are unable to continue to supply your current service." ®