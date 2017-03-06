Virgin Media customers report new email blocking woes

Just when long-suffering Virgin Media customers thought their spam woes had been fixed, it seems the firm's inbound mail server is now blocking the delivery of mail.

The grey-listing anti-spam measure has been affecting users for several weeks, with many complaining of delays in receiving emails.

One customer wrote to The Register to explain the problem thus: "The first time round users get a 421 error, then in theory when the sending server attempts redelivery the mail should be accepted.

"This is to help sort out the mail servers from the spam bots out there. Spam bots typically won't retry; mail servers always retry unless they get a definite 5xx error.

"Virgin's solution continues to reject the mail servers when they come back."

At the end of last year, Virgin Media overhauled its botched spam filtering system, which has resulted in UK businesses and customers missing thousands of legit emails. The issue had persisted for over a year.

Virgin apologised on the forum for the latest SNAFU: "Please accept my sincere apologies for this. We have had a few other reports of this particular issue and Postmaster, along with Liberty Global email engineers, are investigating."

The Register has contacted Virgin for a comment.