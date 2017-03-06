'Baby, I know your database needs upgrades tonight'

Vendors' music video homages are always just … erm … remarkable The Register has spotted a new music video homage by a vendor and because they're always so excellent, bring it to you for your entertainment.

Vendor music videos as the mutant offspring of popular culture and a remnant slice of marketing budgets used to get kids interested in enterprise tech. The sub-sub-sub genre has previously produced classics like NetApp riffing on rapper Eminem to defeat rival EMC in a rap battle. The killer line? “We save Zettabytes, you save floppies.”

Here's the proof of NetApp's efforts.

Youtube Video

EMC also has one of these in its hall of shame, parodying Psy's Gangnam Style. EMC's Chad Sakac intones the killer line “An array that is up is more sexy than a failed array.”

Let's roll it.

Youtube Video

And now, here's MongoDB's effort. Yep, that's MongoDB as in the company that ships its wares in less-than-optimally-secured configurations and therefore keeps finding itself at the centre of incidents like enabling the leak of data that kids generate when talking to their Bluetooth teddy bears.

MongoDB's had a crack at Cheap Thrills by keen-on-anonymity chanteuse Sia. Here's our exciting new lyrical-compare-o-tron so you can assess the quality of the parody.

Sia: Cheap Thrills MongoDB: Database Skills Come on, come on, turn the radio on

It's Friday night and I won't be long

Gotta do my hair, I put my make up on

It's Friday night and I won't be long

Til I hit the dance floor

Hit the dance floor

I got all I need C'mon c'mon got your database on

It's Friday night and you can't take long

Gotta get your deployments and your data on

It's Friday night and you can't take long

'til you hit production

Hit production

We've got what you need

And here's the video.

Youtube Video

So there you have it: MongoDB wants to be your database daddy and upgrade your software tonight. And they say romance is dead. ®