'Baby, I know your database needs upgrades tonight'
You may have thought romance was dead before this ... erm ... remarkable MongoDB cover of Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' came along
Vendors' music video homages are always just … erm … remarkable The Register has spotted a new music video homage by a vendor and because they're always so excellent, bring it to you for your entertainment.
Vendor music videos as the mutant offspring of popular culture and a remnant slice of marketing budgets used to get kids interested in enterprise tech. The sub-sub-sub genre has previously produced classics like NetApp riffing on rapper Eminem to defeat rival EMC in a rap battle. The killer line? “We save Zettabytes, you save floppies.”
Here's the proof of NetApp's efforts.
EMC also has one of these in its hall of shame, parodying Psy's Gangnam Style. EMC's Chad Sakac intones the killer line “An array that is up is more sexy than a failed array.”
Let's roll it.
And now, here's MongoDB's effort. Yep, that's MongoDB as in the company that ships its wares in less-than-optimally-secured configurations and therefore keeps finding itself at the centre of incidents like enabling the leak of data that kids generate when talking to their Bluetooth teddy bears.
MongoDB's had a crack at Cheap Thrills by keen-on-anonymity chanteuse Sia. Here's our exciting new lyrical-compare-o-tron so you can assess the quality of the parody.
|Sia: Cheap Thrills
|MongoDB: Database Skills
|Come on, come on, turn the radio on
It's Friday night and I won't be long
Gotta do my hair, I put my make up on
It's Friday night and I won't be long
Til I hit the dance floor
Hit the dance floor
I got all I need
|C'mon c'mon got your database on
It's Friday night and you can't take long
Gotta get your deployments and your data on
It's Friday night and you can't take long
'til you hit production
Hit production
We've got what you need
And here's the video.
So there you have it: MongoDB wants to be your database daddy and upgrade your software tonight. And they say romance is dead. ®