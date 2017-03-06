Linus Torvalds lashes devs who 'screw all the rules and processes' and send him 'crap'

Linux 4.11's first release candidate has been released, but not without a little friction after Linus Torvalds railed at the quality of some code sent his way during the merge process for the new update to the platform.

Torvalds has a few gripes, writing that “if you cannot follow the simple merge window rules (this whole two-week merge window and linux-next process has been in place over a decade), at least make the end result look good. Make it all look easy and problem-free. Make it look like you know what you're doing, and make damn sure the code was tested exhaustively some other way.”

“Saying 'screw all the rules and processes we have in place to verify things', and then sending me crap that doesn't even build for me is _not_ acceptable.”

“You people know who you are. Next merge window I will not accept anything even remotely like that. Things that haven't been in linux-next will be rejected, and since you're already on my shit-list you'll get shouted at again.”

Shouting? There's scarcely an expletive to report in Torvalds' post, which is rather tame compared to past missives.

Also a bit tame is Linux 4.11, which Torvalds rates as “a fairly regular release” and “on the smallish side”.

The most significant additions to this version include better support for Trusted Platform Module 2.0, which will make it easier to tie workloads to specific servers. There's also support for recent features in Xen and KVM that should make Linux a better-mannered and more secure guest OS under both hypervisors.

Torvalds has, of late, expressed his preference for seven release candidates per point release of Linux. So with 4.11 being on the small side, perhaps he'll get his wish and we'll be in receipt of the new version in late April. ®