Nokia 3310 'Supremo Putin' edition goes on sale in Russia

Hot on the heels of the resurrected Nokia 3310 comes news of Russian outfit “Caviar” creating a Vladimir-Putin-Themed mod for the retro handset.

The company says the “Supremo Putin” offers a bas-relief of the president, plus “plaques with a quote from the National Anthem and a thin mesh-like engraving, applied to the body by hand.”

The mod means the phone's main button gains “a miniature image of the coat of arms of the Russian Federation.” That button, and the phone's other bling, are “Gold titanium case gold plated .999 for Double Electroplated technology” according to translation engines' renderings of Caviar's web presence.

The phone also ships in a "luxurious varnished wooden case" lined with black velvet.

Between that and the gold trim, we still can't figure out why the phone costs ₽99,000 (US$1,695), or more than 30 times the 3310's promised €49 global average price.

Caviar has form with this kind of thing. The company also sells Putin-themed iPhones, also at considerably inflated prices although in the course of writing this story we spotted one on sale.

Your correspondent has approached United States president Donald Trump (okay, tweeted at him) to ask if he has any interest in 3310 of his own. ®