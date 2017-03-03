Nintendo Switch orders delayed: Dun dun dun... dundundun dundundun dadada!

Gamers desperate to play on their new Nintendo Switches these weekend may have to wait a bit longer, with many reporting their preorders have been delayed.

The device was due to be shipped today (March 3) priced at $299.99, £279.99 and ¥29,980.

However, Twitter and internet forums are replete with disappointed thumb-twitchers complaining they will not be unable to experience the much-anticipated new Zelda tomorrow after a week at the grindstone.

One reader got in touch to report they ordered the device one-month ago, with an order delivery notice informing him it will not arrive until five days after release date.

"I noticed earlier tonight that I got an email saying my system and pro controller were delayed to a delivery date of Monday," said one customer in a forum. 'They were both listed as "shipped awaiting ups pickup" since noon. Naturally, I proceeded to lose my mind."

For those who have been living under a rock, the Switch is a hybrid console – for use as both a portable unit or to be plugged into your TV.

At the core is a tablet-like device featuring two Joy-Con grip controllers with switches and shoulder buttons on either end for game play and for use on the go.

The Register has asked Nintendo for a comment. ®