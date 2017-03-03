Flash bang wallop

Survey We’re running a survey to find out just what kind of impact flash drives and their arrays have had on your business. We’d like to know your experiences with them be they good bad or plain right ugly.

In return for your input we’ll provide a free download of the findings and write about what we learnt.

The survey will take you five minutes, so you might want to grab a cup of coffee before you share your tales.

Sound OK? You can get started right here.