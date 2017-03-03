BRB going for a storage dump. Ah, much better

TGI (Thank God It’s) Friday and so time to retrieve back burner storage news received in the week and bring it to the fore;

Druva says its inSync product is now available on the Google G Suite Marketplace. It says enterprises can deploy Druva inSync directly through the G Suite Marketplace, making it simpler to manage data protection and information governance across endpoints and cloud applications. We’re told Druva is a Google Technology Partner, helping to ensure smooth integration for joint customers.

Real-time analytics platform vendor Incorta has completed a $10 million Series A round of financing, led by GV (formerly Google Ventures). Incorta also announced itsDirect Data Mapping Engine which, rather than the traditional model of performing expensive and slow joins to combine data from different data sets, maps directly from each piece of data to all its related data thereby removing the need for costly join operations.

This, Incorta says, this reduces query times from hours to seconds to enable real-time analysis, even at massive scale.

Micron consumer products business Lexar has a 256GB Professional 1000x microSD UHS-II (U3) card.It has a read transfer speed up to 150MB/sec (1000x)1, a write speed of up to 90MB/sec, and includes a microSD UHS-II USB 3.0 reader for high-speed file transfer. It is designed for sports camcorders, tablets, and smartphones and is ‘Works with GoPro’ verified for compatibility with GoPro cameras.

Lexar says the new card capacity will be available in Q1 of 2017 with an MSRP of $349.99 (£357.99). The Lexar Professional 1000x microSDXC/microSDHC™ cards are also available in the following capacities: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. To offer an even broader range of affordable performance options, the 256GB capacity High-Performance 633x microSDXC UHS-I card will move to UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) in Q1 of 2017 with an MSRP of $279.99 (£286.99).

Hyper-converged appliance and storage array vendor Pivot3 has appointed Mark Maisano joining as vice president of channel sales. He joins Pivot3 from Acronis, and Ingram Micro and Seagate Technology before that, and will focus on building strategic partnerships and driving channels sales for multiple data-intensive systems in markets like video surveillance, end-user computing and data centre modernisation in the financial services, healthcare, transportation and defence markets.

Riverbed’s SteelFusion v5.0 includes new support of Network Attached Storage alongside existing support for SAN and Object-based storage. It has surpassed 1,000 customers for SteelFusion, which is roughly speaking a server and WAN optimisation box in one package.

Object storage vendor Scality has issued an “Aren’t we doing well!” release. It says it ended 2016 with 85 per cent year-over-year revenue growth ,with Q4 representing its largest quarter ever. Business booked through alliance partners soared to 76 per cent as the company’s new Scality ATLAS Partner Program was launched. This supports 25 global alliance and channel partners including Cisco, Dell, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Scality says it grew its installed base with 40+ new enterprise customers, bringing the total number of million-dollar accounts to 25 and total referenceable customers to 135. New customers came from across the USA, Western Europe, and Japan in the banking and finance, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and industrial design markets, with Scality capturing four of the world’s fifteen largest banks.

CEO Jérôme Lecat bullishly exclaimed; “We have primed the engine for an explosive, growth-fueled new year.”

The Storage Performance Council has concluded the development and early use phases of its SPC-1 V3 benchmark, which is a complete refresh of the SPC benchmark technology. Going forward, all SPC-1 benchmark results will be produced using SPC-1 V3.

John Stephens, SPC Administrator, said; “The SPC-1 V3 benchmark is designed from the ground up for scalability and extreme I/O throughputs. SPC-1’s highly realistic data generation model is a dramatic advancement over the synthetic data generation models available in first generation compression and deduplication-aware load generators. It will reflect the realistic gains in space efficiency expected to occur in production environments when using compression and/or deduplication technology.”

Huawei Technologies Storage Product Line president Meng Guangbin, said; “SPC-1 v3, with its audited and peer-reviewed results, gives Huawei the opportunity to compare our products with others on a level playing field based on objective metrics that reflect production conditions.”

Another supportive vendor is IBM. Alistair Symon, VP for XIV and Storage Development at IBM, said; “As one of the founding members of the SPC, IBM was proud to sponsor the first SPC-1 V3 result and will continue to rely on it to showcase the real-life performance advantages of our storage products.”

Backup software phenomenon Veeam has launched direct snapshot integration of the Veeam Availability Suite with the Cisco HyperFlex hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) platform. It says users will get;

Improved Recovery Point Objectives – Using Backups from Storage Snapshots enables the user to run a backup at any time and any frequency, reducing a business’ exposure to data loss.

Minimised Impact on Production – Not using VMware VM snapshots means the high impact of snapshot create and delete operations are eliminated. This dramatically reduces the performance impact on production VMs during the copy process.

Accelerated Backups – Potentially improves copy speed up to twice as much compared to the standard as the standard VMware vSphere APIs, through the unique ability to backup data directly from the file system with asynchronous reads when using Veeam Availability Suite 9.5.

Agentless Application Aware Backup – Across multiple applications, such as Microsoft Active Directory, Exchange, SharePoint, SQL Server and Oracle.

Storage Replication – Customers can now replicate Cisco HyperFlex workloads to another HyperFlex System or to any other VMware vSphere environment including Veeam Cloud and Service Providers by using Veeam’s VM Replication functionality.

Veritas Technologies has a partnership with Fujitsu to sell Veritas NetBackup Appliances. Fujitsu is one of Veritas’ largest Global Strategic Partners. Veritas NetBackup Appliances will be offered alongside the existing Fujitsu ETERNUS range of hardware, and this availability of NetBackup alongside Fujitsu’s ETERNUS hardware range strengthens their alliance. Two appliances are mentioned;

NetBackup 5240: A versatile, cost-optimised, integrated backup appliance that can be deployed as a master server, media server or both.

NetBackup 5330: A performance-optimised, integrated backup media server with high-density storage to support greater performance, capacity and resiliency in the enterprise.

DssD song

Lastly, some twitter activity resulted in an epitaph in song form for Dell's cancelled DSSD product line, based on a Eurythmics' song. Here are the lyrics;

Sweet screams are made of this

Who am I to DSSD?

100 microsecond latency from its NVMe

I travel the fabric

Bussing on PCIE

Everybody's storing something

Some of them want to use you

Some of them want to get used by you

Some of them want to abuse you

Some of them want to be abused

...

Oooohhhhaaa.... hold your head up moving on ...

Can you improve on this? Have a great weekend! ®