Has your spouse stayed on after Mobile World Congress? This sex doll brothel might be why

Is your significant other staying a little longer at Mobile World Congress than you expected? You may want to ask them about the robo sex house recently installed nearby the mobile extravaganza venue in Barcelona.

Billed as “the first sex doll agency in Europe”, Lumidolls offers punters a choice of four silicone dolls with which to make the beast with two backs (only one of which would be moving).

Ever-interesting Euro news agency The Local, which told the English-speaking world about the sex doll brothel, noted that the inanimate objects provided for customers’ affections “have three orifices and flexible limbs enabling them to be manoeuvred into almost any position".

Models include blonde Katy, “ebony goddess” Leiza, Lily – “hardly distinguish[able] from a real woman” – or Aki, a doll modelled after an "Japanese anime character".

“Always remember that with any of their cavities you must use the lubricants (each single use) that you will find in each of the rooms,” Lumidoll notes on its frequently asked questions page (website NSFW).

The discerning customer will doubtless be delighted to learn that each doll is “properly disinfected with special antibacterial soaps” before and after each “service”. The company says it “recommends” that men use condoms, “which you will find at your disposal in each of your rooms”.

Plasma screen TVs are available in each room along with the aforementioned amenities and, of course, the doll, which brothel staff are apparently happy to dress and pose to the customer’s requirements. An hour with one of the dolls will lighten your wallet by €80.

Two years ago Dr Kathleen Richardson told The Register that sex robots, the logical evolution from realistic silicone sex dolls, ought to be banned. ®