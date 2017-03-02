GoDaddy DNS has gone diddy

More like "go and fix your service" time, guys, am I right?

An unspecified technical infrastructure issue has left GoDaddy customers with serious DNS issues this morning.

Despite a status page claims that all is green and healthy at registrar and web hosting business GoDaddy, customers have been complaining on Twitter, as well as to The Register, and to GoDaddy itself, that their domains are disappearing from DNS.

There is currently a 17-minute wait to get through to a customer service representative, although such representatives are confirming to El Reg readers that they are investigating the issue and hope to have a fix for it by the end of the day.

GoDaddy having serious DNS issues in the UK... Apparently up to 24 hours till they sort it.. 😬😩 — Luke Hopkins (@LukeAHopkins) March 2, 2017

# godaddy #goDaddyHelp Since yesterday your DNS's are down!!!! : connection timed out; no servers could be reached https://t.co/EOLxtwiYo3) — David Teruel Guillem (@Teruel_David) March 2, 2017

The outage follows GoDaddy's revoking thousands of SSL certificates back in January, after the firm unwittingly introduced the bug during a routine code change intended to improve its certificate issuance process.

GoDaddy has not released a statement responding to customer concerns as of publication, nor have they responded to The Register's enquiries.

We'll update if we hear anything more.