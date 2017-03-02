More like this

GoDaddy DNS has gone diddy

We'll try and sort it out by the end of the day, it says

More like "go and fix your service" time, guys, am I right?
2 Mar 2017 at 11:09, Alexander J Martin

An unspecified technical infrastructure issue has left GoDaddy customers with serious DNS issues this morning.

Despite a status page claims that all is green and healthy at registrar and web hosting business GoDaddy, customers have been complaining on Twitter, as well as to The Register, and to GoDaddy itself, that their domains are disappearing from DNS.

There is currently a 17-minute wait to get through to a customer service representative, although such representatives are confirming to El Reg readers that they are investigating the issue and hope to have a fix for it by the end of the day.

The outage follows GoDaddy's revoking thousands of SSL certificates back in January, after the firm unwittingly introduced the bug during a routine code change intended to improve its certificate issuance process.

GoDaddy has not released a statement responding to customer concerns as of publication, nor have they responded to The Register's enquiries.

We'll update if we hear anything more. ®

