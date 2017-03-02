We're busting open containers at Continuous Lifecycle

Events Continuous delivery and DevOps mean continuous change, and one of the biggest changes over the last year has been the explosion in interest in containers.

So whether you’re looking to further refine your container strategy, are poised to put containers into production, or are simply pondering what all the fuss is about, Continuous Lifecycle London has a host of sessions that will help you move to the next step in the process. And if you move really quickly you can still snag early bird tickets.

Our two day conference features a range of sessions that will take you from the potential benefits of making containers part of your development transformation programme, to the core principles behind the technology.

If you’re already experimenting with containers, but are looking to explore particular tools or strategies, we also have sessions on cracking the persistent state issue with containers, security and Kubernetes, secret management in containers, monitoring and Kubernetes, testing databases with Kubernetes and Continuous Delivery and Docker.

Our workshop day has sessions that will take you deeper into the technology, through whole day deep dives. Cloudbees’ Victor Farcic will help you explore the practices and tools required to run a Swarm cluster and go beyond a simple deployment and how to create a continuous deployment process.

Weaveworks’ Luke Marsden will take you through how to get up and running with Kubernetes and Prometheus.

And Pingworks’ Christoph Lukas and Alexander Birk will be exploring Continous Delivery with Kubernetes and Docker.

And with our three streams of content, you’ll still be able to check out the latest on DevOps, Continuous Delivery, ChatOps and other key developments.

We’re sure you’ll also learn plenty from your fellow attendees both in the Q/As, and on the sidelines, and we’ll be making sure you’ve got the time, space and supplies to talk.

We want you to be there, but places are limited for both the workshops and the conference programme. So, we strongly suggest you check out our early bird ticket offer now. ®