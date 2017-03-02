We found a hidden backdoor in Chinese Internet of Things devices – researchers

IoT devices from a Chinese vendor contain a hidden backdoor that the vendor is refusing to fix, according to security researchers.

The backdoor was discovered in almost all devices produced by VoIP specialist dbltek, and appears to have been purposefully built in for use by the vendor, according to security firm TrustWave. The firm says that it followed a responsible disclosure process, but claims the vendor responded only with modifications that leave the backdoor open.

Trustwave claims the vendor then cut off contact with it. The security firm says it has since been able to write exploits that open both the old and new backdoors.

The vulnerable firmware is present in almost all dbltek GSM-to-VoIP devices, a range of equipment mostly used by small to medium size businesses, it claims. Trustwave researchers claimed they had found hundreds of vulnerable devices on the internet.

El Reg invited dbltek to respond to Trustwave's accusations on Wednesday but we've yet to hear back from the manufacturer. We'll update this story as and when we hear more.

Trustwave went public with its findings on Thursday. ®