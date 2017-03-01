More like this

Speaking in Tech: A chat with Web 2.0 MySpace worm dude Samy Kamkar

Gang discuss PoisonTap, SHA-1 and get a how-to on hacking

1 Mar 2017 at 12:56, Team Register

Podcast

Ed Saipetch and Peter Smallbone steer the podcast this week with very special guest Samy Kamkar of Samy worm fame, a world renowned privacy and security researcher, computer hacker, whistleblower and entrepreneur.

The details…

  • 2:15 Samy’s Myspace worm
  • 8:27 Curiosity
  • 9:49 Skyjack - Hijacking drones
  • 16:13 PoisonTap - Sniffing all the traffic
  • 19:15 How to hack
  • 22:28 Google’s SHAtter attach on SHA-1
  • 27:49 AI disrupting Intel
  • 35:39 Waymo suing Uber and Otto
  • 39:00 Hacking Autonomous Driving
  • 43:47 Are open systems safer?

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

