Speaking in Tech: A chat with Web 2.0 MySpace worm dude Samy Kamkar

Podcast

Ed Saipetch and Peter Smallbone steer the podcast this week with very special guest Samy Kamkar of Samy worm fame, a world renowned privacy and security researcher, computer hacker, whistleblower and entrepreneur.

The details…

2:15 Samy’s Myspace worm

8:27 Curiosity

9:49 Skyjack - Hijacking drones

16:13 PoisonTap - Sniffing all the traffic

19:15 How to hack

22:28 Google’s SHAtter attach on SHA-1

27:49 AI disrupting Intel

35:39 Waymo suing Uber and Otto

39:00 Hacking Autonomous Driving

43:47 Are open systems safer?

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes

Subscribe through Google

Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools - Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss