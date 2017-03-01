Speaking in Tech: A chat with Web 2.0 MySpace worm dude Samy Kamkar
Gang discuss PoisonTap, SHA-1 and get a how-to on hacking
Ed Saipetch and Peter Smallbone steer the podcast this week with very special guest Samy Kamkar of Samy worm fame, a world renowned privacy and security researcher, computer hacker, whistleblower and entrepreneur.
- 2:15 Samy’s Myspace worm
- 8:27 Curiosity
- 9:49 Skyjack - Hijacking drones
- 16:13 PoisonTap - Sniffing all the traffic
- 19:15 How to hack
- 22:28 Google’s SHAtter attach on SHA-1
- 27:49 AI disrupting Intel
- 35:39 Waymo suing Uber and Otto
- 39:00 Hacking Autonomous Driving
- 43:47 Are open systems safer?
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
