Palo Alto Networks buys LightCyber for $105m

Palo Alto Networks has acquired smaller cyber security firm LightCyber for $105m in cash.

LightCyber has developed technology that uses machine learning to identify hacker and malware-based attacks based on identifying behavioural anomalies inside deployed networks.

Palo Alto Networks plans to integrate LightCyber's technology into its security platform by the end of the calendar year. It has promised to support existing LightCyber deployments in the meantime. "Bringing behavioral analytics to the platform will enhance its automated threat prevention capabilities and the ability for customer organizations to prevent cyber breaches throughout the entire attack life cycle," Palo Alto said in a statement on the acquisition. ®