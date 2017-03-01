AWS's S3 outage was so bad Amazon couldn't get into its own dashboard to warn the world

Tuesday's Amazon Web Services mega-outage knocked offline not only websites big and small, by yanking away their backend storage, but also knackered apps and Internet of Things gadgets relying on the technology.

In fact, the five-hour breakdown was so bad, Amazon couldn't even update its own AWS status dashboard: its red warning icons were stranded, hosted on the broken-down side of the cloud.

Essentially, S3 buckets in the US-East-1 region in northern Virginia, US, became inaccessible at about 0945 PST (1745 UTC). Software, from web apps to smartphone applications, relying on this cloud-based storage quickly broke, taking out a sizable chunk of the internet as we know.

AWS has many regions, and US-East-1 is just one of them. Developers are supposed to spread their applications over different data centers so when one region goes TITSUP, it doesn't take your whole platform down. For various reasons – from the fact that programmers find distributed computing hard to the costs involved – this redundancy isn't always coded in. And so here we are.

The carnage on Tuesday mid-day as shown on the AWS dashboard (click to enlarge)

This is by no means exhaustive list of things that fell over or were wobbly today, due to the S3 downtime, but here's a start: Docker, Trello, Travis CI, GitHub and GitLab, Quora, Medium, Signal, Slack, Imgur, Twitch.tv, Razer, heaps of publications that stored images and other media in S3, Adobe's cloud, Zendesk, Heroku, Coursera, Bitbucket, Autodesk's cloud, Twilio, Mailchimp, Citrix, Expedia, Flipboard, and Yahoo! Mail (which you probably shouldn't be using anyway). Readers also reported that Zoom.us and some Salesforce.com services were having problems, as were Xero, SiriusXM, and Strava. Another reader reports being unable to order coffee because the Hey You app was broken.

Launching new EC2 instances in the broken AWS region was also impossible at one point, we're told. Other AWS services knackered in the data center include: Elastic File System and Elastic Load Balancing, Simple Email Service, Relational Database Service, Lambda, Elastic MapReduce and Elastic Beanstalk.

It was not only websites and hosted services that were affected by the outage. A number of IoT products also rely in S3 instances to function properly, and were thrown for a loop by the downtime.

Nest warned customers that its security cameras and smartphone apps were not functioning properly as a result of the outage.

We're experiencing an issue impacting the Nest app and cameras, and we're currently investigating. We'll update here when we have more info. — Nest Support (@nestsupport) February 28, 2017

@sjespers We believe Amazon's S3 Outage may be impacting our service, and we're still investigating. — Nest Support (@nestsupport) February 28, 2017

Other IoT devices were also impacted and caused some rather surreal scenarios for their owners.

I can't change my mouse sensitivity because @razer @razersynapse servers are down 🙄 cc @internetofshit — Callum Mellor-Reed (@callummr) February 28, 2017

Joys of the @internetofshit - AWS goes down. So does my TV remote, my light controller, even my front gate. Yay for 2017. — Brian (@Hamster_Brian) February 28, 2017

Not to raise alarm here or anything, but I'm unable to turn off my #IoT oven ever since #s3 went down...



It's getting kinda toasty in here — pronto@ °.• 🕚 (@_pronto_) February 28, 2017

Ironically, outage monitoring sites DownDetector and isitdownrightnow.com were also offline, thanks to the issue. This may have been due to overwhelming attention from netizens wondering why their favorite sites and apps weren't working.

The US-East-1 region is one of the most popular regions for AWS, as today's calamity reflects. Its outage was so severe that Amazon was unable to update its own online dashboard to warn users about the outage: the icons were stuck on green lights because the red icons warning of failures were hosted in the downed systems, apparently.

The dashboard not changing color is related to S3 issue. See the banner at the top of the dashboard for updates. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

Amazon was able to regain access to the dashboard by noon PST. At 1300 PST, it stated: "We are seeing recovery for S3 object retrievals, listing and deletions. We continue to work on recovery for adding new objects to S3 and expect to start seeing improved error rates within the hour." By 1330 PST AWS added, "S3 object retrieval, listing and deletion are fully recovered now. We are still working to recover normal operations for adding new objects to S3."

Finally, by about 1400 PST, Amazon reported that the service had returned to full functionality, roughly five hours after the first error reports surfaced. AWS has not yet said what the exact nature of the problem was. ®